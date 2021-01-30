Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s traded shares stood at 410,719 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.92, to imply a decline of -4.22% or -$2.11 in intraday trading. The ARCH share’s 52-week high remains $62.19, putting it -29.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.8. The company has a valuation of $725.86 Million, with an average of 412.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 515.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.91.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) trade information

After registering a -4.22% downside in the last session, Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $52.52 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 8.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.26%, and 15.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.48%. Short interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) saw shorts transact 2.96 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.2, implying an increase of 25.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCH has been trading 50.25% off suggested target high and 4.34% from its likely low.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arch Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) shares are +54.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -278.71% against 19.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -482% this quarter before jumping 55.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -36% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $330.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $375Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $549.48 Million and $405.23 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -39.8% before falling -7.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s Major holders

Arch Resources, Inc. insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.25% of the shares at 117.05% float percentage. In total, 200 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 9.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.36 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $57.83 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 889,155 shares. This is just over 5.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 454.45 Thousand, or 3% of the shares, all valued at about $19.31 Million.

