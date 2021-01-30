TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s traded shares stood at 596,975 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.03, to imply an increase of 0.8% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The TMST share’s 52-week high remains $6.78, putting it -34.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $227.12 Million, with an average of 477.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 349.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) trade information

After registering a 0.8% upside in the last session, TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.38- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 6.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.63%, and 7.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.71%. Short interest in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) saw shorts transact 2.84 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.8, implying an increase of 15.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMST has been trading 19.28% off suggested target high and 11.33% from its likely low.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TimkenSteel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares are +32.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -0.93% against -1.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.2% this quarter before jumping 208% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -31.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -995.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST)’s Major holders

TimkenSteel Corporation insiders hold 19.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.52% of the shares at 75.22% float percentage. In total, 181 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.16 Million shares (or 13.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.03 Million shares, or about 6.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.75 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,444,092 shares. This is just over 5.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.07 Million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about $5Million.

