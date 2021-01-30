Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s traded shares stood at 725,679 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13, to imply an increase of 0.7% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CGRO share’s 52-week high remains $17.75, putting it -36.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.65. The company has a valuation of $247.16 Million, with an average of 834.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CGRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) trade information

After registering a 0.7% upside in the last session, Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.67 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 4.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.2%, and -7.8% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -9.03%. Short interest in Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) saw shorts transact 1.27 Million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Major holders

Collective Growth Corporation insiders hold 9.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.55% of the shares at 71.59% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 13.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Linden Advisors LP with 900Thousand shares, or about 5.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.87 Million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 150,300 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.47 Thousand, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about $317.7 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored