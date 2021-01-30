Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares stood at 396,760 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.49, to imply an increase of 8.5% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The PSHG share’s 52-week high remains $8.11, putting it -47.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $27.54 Million, with an average of 83.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 464.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PSHG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

After registering a 8.5% upside in the last session, Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.20- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 11.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.14%, and 15.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.13%. Short interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw shorts transact 30.08 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $493920, implying an increase of 8996621.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $493920 and $493920 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSHG has been trading 8996621.31% off suggested target high and 8996621.31% from its likely low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Performance Shipping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 7.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Performance Shipping Inc. insiders hold 57.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.97% of the shares at 7.03% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 77.66 Thousand shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $458.17 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marquette Asset Management, LLC with 14.14 Thousand shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $64.62 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored