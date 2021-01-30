GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s traded shares stood at 307,083 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $152.47, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $4.47 in intraday trading. The GWPH share’s 52-week high remains $162.87, putting it -6.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.98. The company has a valuation of $4.72 Billion, with an average of 448.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 423.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GWPH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.74.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside in the last session, GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $162.8 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 6.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.6%, and 32.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.11%. Short interest in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) saw shorts transact 2.59 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $183.13, implying an increase of 20.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125 and $270 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GWPH has been trading 77.08% off suggested target high and -18.02% from its likely low.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GW Pharmaceuticals plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) shares are +17.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -570.83% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.9% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $143.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $109.08 Million and $120.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.4% before jumping 29.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 97.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s Major holders

GW Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.41% of the shares at 84.95% float percentage. In total, 343 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.73 Million shares (or 12.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $363.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 2.75 Million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $268.16 Million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 2,000,000 shares. This is just over 6.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $230.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 Million, or 5.82% of the shares, all valued at about $175.17 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored