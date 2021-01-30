Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares stood at 390,203 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $125.49, to imply an increase of 3.99% or $4.81 in intraday trading. The TPTX share’s 52-week high remains $139.81, putting it -11.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.3. The company has a valuation of $6.05 Billion, with an average of 257.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 316.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TPTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.94.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

After registering a 3.99% upside in the last session, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $135.3 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 7.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.9%, and 4.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.99%. Short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw shorts transact 2.08 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $157.3, implying an increase of 25.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $122 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPTX has been trading 51.41% off suggested target high and -2.78% from its likely low.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -257.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 4.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.66% of the shares at 90.84% float percentage. In total, 248 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.33 Million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $552.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.88 Million shares, or about 5.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $251.37 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,072,952 shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 886.03 Thousand, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $77.4 Million.

