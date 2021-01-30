Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s traded shares stood at 793,806 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $80.26, to imply a decline of -6.7% or -$5.76 in intraday trading. The MTH share’s 52-week high remains $117.06, putting it -45.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.24. The company has a valuation of $2.93 Billion, with an average of 783.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 503.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.7.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) trade information

After registering a -6.7% downside in the last session, Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $97.94 this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 18.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.77%, and -6.4% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.09%. Short interest in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) saw shorts transact 2.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $109, implying an increase of 35.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $92 and $141 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTH has been trading 75.68% off suggested target high and 14.63% from its likely low.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meritage Homes Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) shares are -19.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.64% against 13.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.5% this quarter before jumping 23.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.16 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $901.01 Million and $888.61 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.6% before jumping 36.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.8% annually.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s Major holders

Meritage Homes Corporation insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.19% of the shares at 101.99% float percentage. In total, 409 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.99 Million shares (or 15.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $661.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.15 Million shares, or about 11.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $457.91 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,414,822 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $200Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 Million, or 3.79% of the shares, all valued at about $124.23 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored