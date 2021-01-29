SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s traded shares stood at 1,925,417 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 6.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.37, to imply a decline of -1.06% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The SM share’s 52-week high remains $10.4, putting it -24.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $942.92 Million, with an average of 4.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SM Energy Company (SM), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside in the latest session, SM Energy Company (SM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.40- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 9.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.15%, and 47.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.71%. Short interest in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) saw shorts transact 10.06 Million shares and set a 1.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.85, implying an increase of 17.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SM has been trading 43.37% off suggested target high and -64.16% from its likely low.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SM Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SM Energy Company (SM) shares are +131.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.33% against -25.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before falling -360% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -28.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $333.04 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $338.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $449Million and $355.73 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.8% before falling -4.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -137.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SM Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.24% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.88%.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

SM Energy Company insiders hold 1.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.71% of the shares at 74.07% float percentage. In total, 230 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.2 Million shares (or 14.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. with 6.53 Million shares, or about 5.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.37 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SM Energy Company (SM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6,877,354 shares. This is just over 6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.68 Million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about $16.42 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored