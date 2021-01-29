Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC)’s traded shares stood at 1,234,716 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.83, to imply an increase of 30.2% or $2.28 in intraday trading. The MXC share’s 52-week high remains $14.63, putting it -48.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $20.17 Million, with an average of 72.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC) trade information

After registering a 30.2% upside in the last session, Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.80 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 23.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.34%, and 70.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.02%. Short interest in Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC) saw shorts transact 22.77 Million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 42.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MXC has been trading 42.42% off suggested target high and 42.42% from its likely low.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -667.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE:MXC)’s Major holders

Mexco Energy Corporation insiders hold 60.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.86% of the shares at 2.14% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.4 Thousand shares (or 0.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.61 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $11.93 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 8,000 shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.16 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $11.63 Thousand.

