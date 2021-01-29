Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 11,009,295 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.83, to imply an increase of 27.67% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -207.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.745. The company has a valuation of $68.15 Million, with an average of 357.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 628.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

After registering a 27.67% upside in the latest session, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.20- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 28.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.87%, and 81.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.27%. Short interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw shorts transact 294.58 Million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 396.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 15.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.58% of the shares at 7.82% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 80Thousand shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 67.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $151.43 Thousand.

