VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s traded shares stood at 5,354,392 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.17, to imply a decline of -2.61% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The VYNE share’s 52-week high remains $4.05, putting it -86.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $360.94 Million, with an average of 21.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VYNE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the latest session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.99- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 25.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.82%, and 39.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.19%. Short interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) saw shorts transact 9.11 Million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.93, implying an increase of 173.27% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VYNE has been trading 360.83% off suggested target high and 38.25% from its likely low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.72% of the shares at 51.42% float percentage. In total, 140 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22.88 Million shares (or 13.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.85 Million shares, or about 5.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $16.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,461,554 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.36 Million, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $5.31 Million.

