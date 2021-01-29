Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 26,265,347 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.7, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $22.61, putting it -20.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.43. The company has a valuation of $2.7 Billion, with an average of 30.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TLRY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.50 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.38%, and 123.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 126.45%. Short interest in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 34.37 Million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.2, implying a decline of -34.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $24.2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLRY has been trading 29.41% off suggested target high and -54.55% from its likely low.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tilray, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) shares are +148.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.31% against 15.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 93% this quarter before jumping 90.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $55.76 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.16 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.94 Million and $52.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.8% before jumping 21.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -291.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.2% annually.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray, Inc. insiders hold 16.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.21% of the shares at 19.49% float percentage. In total, 196 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.47 Million shares (or 4.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 2.36 Million shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $11.44 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 6,465,484 shares. This is just over 4.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 386.67 Thousand, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about $3.19 Million.

