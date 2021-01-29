Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares stood at 3,181,972 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.14, to imply an increase of 1.95% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The SKLZ share’s 52-week high remains $30.37, putting it -11.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $9.83 Billion, with an average of 5.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SKLZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

After registering a 1.95% upside in the latest session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.37 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 8.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and 34.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.2%. Short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw shorts transact 10.92 Million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.8, implying an increase of 9.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKLZ has been trading 25.28% off suggested target high and -0.52% from its likely low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

