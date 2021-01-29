Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s traded shares stood at 1,544,439 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $267.49, to imply an increase of 1.77% or $4.65 in intraday trading. The TDOC share’s 52-week high remains $294.74, putting it -10.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $99.46. The company has a valuation of $39Billion, with an average of 4.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TDOC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

After registering a 1.77% upside in the latest session, Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $294.7 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 8.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.21%, and 35.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.43%. Short interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw shorts transact 15.23 Million shares and set a 4.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $252.89, implying a decline of -5.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $205 and $330 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDOC has been trading 23.37% off suggested target high and -23.36% from its likely low.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $377.01 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $445.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $156.49 Million and $178.24 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 140.9% before jumping 150% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.92% annually.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Teladoc Health, Inc. insiders hold 6.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.35% of the shares at 65.41% float percentage. In total, 1011 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.21 Million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.24 Million shares, or about 4.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.37 Billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3,897,611 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $779.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.91 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $582.28 Million.

