TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares stood at 2,143,954 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $78.02, to imply an increase of 3.83% or $2.88 in intraday trading. The TAL share’s 52-week high remains $84.43, putting it -8.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.15. The company has a valuation of $46.78 Billion, with an average of 6.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TAL Education Group (TAL), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TAL a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

After registering a 3.83% upside in the latest session, TAL Education Group (TAL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $80.88 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.74%, and 13.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.19%. Short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw shorts transact 13.86 Million shares and set a 4.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.7, implying an increase of 14.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $72 and $108 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAL has been trading 38.43% off suggested target high and -7.72% from its likely low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TAL Education Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are -4.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3200% against 4.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 90% this quarter before jumping 11.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.17 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.33 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $857.68 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -130.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.48% of the shares at 100.56% float percentage. In total, 650 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 54.72 Million shares (or 16.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.16 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 48.27 Million shares, or about 14.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.67 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TAL Education Group (TAL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2020, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 18,485,132 shares. This is just over 5.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.36 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.85 Million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about $388.87 Million.

