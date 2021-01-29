Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s traded shares stood at 4,805,122 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.45, to imply an increase of 52.65% or $1.19 in intraday trading. The SNDE share’s 52-week high remains $12.465, putting it -261.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $23.72 Million, with an average of 547.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 225.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNDE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) trade information

After registering a 52.65% upside in the last session, Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.70- this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 6.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 62.74%, and 88.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.28%. Short interest in Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) saw shorts transact 398.76 Million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.72, implying a decline of -21.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.94 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNDE has been trading 1.45% off suggested target high and -43.77% from its likely low.

Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $99Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $203.58 Million and $203.58 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -51.4% before falling -51.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s Major holders

Sundance Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.13% of the shares at 13.2% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 115.6 Thousand shares (or 1.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.19 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 114.29 Thousand shares, or about 1.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $265.14 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 90,600 shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $210.19 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89.09 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $206.68 Thousand.

