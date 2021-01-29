Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares stood at 4,130,280 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decline of -3.69% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The QD share’s 52-week high remains $3.15, putting it -50.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $530.27 Million, with an average of 8.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Qudian Inc. (QD), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give QD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

After registering a -3.69% downside in the last session, Qudian Inc. (QD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.44- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 14.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.43%, and 75.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.45%. Short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw shorts transact 9.11 Million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $97.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $276Million and $136.71 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -64.8% before jumping 4.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 145.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.34% annually.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.06% of the shares at 32.06% float percentage. In total, 109 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.47 Million shares (or 12.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.35 Million shares, or about 12.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.64 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qudian Inc. (QD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 2,447,636 shares. This is just over 5.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 Million, or 4.5% of the shares, all valued at about $2.6 Million.

