Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s traded shares stood at 1,143,985 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.35, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The EVGN share’s 52-week high remains $7.59, putting it -19.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $248.84 Million, with an average of 1.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.59- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 16.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.76%, and 12.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.11%. Short interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) saw shorts transact 1.59 Million shares and set a 0.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 41.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVGN has been trading 41.73% off suggested target high and 41.73% from its likely low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Evogene Ltd. insiders hold 18.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.92% of the shares at 29.21% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.62 Million shares (or 12.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with 2.76 Million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.92 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Ivy Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 4,583,323 shares. This is just over 12.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 Million, or 7.18% of the shares, all valued at about $10.38 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored