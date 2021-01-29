Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s traded shares stood at 9,113,665 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply a decline of -8.88% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The AHT share’s 52-week high remains $27.3, putting it -758.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.27. The company has a valuation of $219.22 Million, with an average of 8.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AHT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$12.6.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

After registering a -8.88% downside in the last session, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.78- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 15.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.45%, and 7.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.78%. Short interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) saw shorts transact 1.92 Million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.2, implying an increase of 0.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHT has been trading 88.68% off suggested target high and -52.83% from its likely low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) shares are -26.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -247.95% against -3.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -223.1% this quarter before falling -13.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -64.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $114.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $354.66 Million and $281.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -67.7% before falling -49.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. insiders hold 6.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.79% of the shares at 11.52% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 857.48 Thousand shares (or 1.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 821.41 Thousand shares, or about 1.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.36 Million.

We also have Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds roughly 461,878 shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 440.78 Thousand, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about $568.6 Thousand.

