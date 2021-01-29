SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s traded shares stood at 1,074,104 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.8, to imply an increase of 10.43% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The SGOC share’s 52-week high remains $4.21, putting it -133.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +60% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $181.08 Million, with an average of 210.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 359.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGOC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) trade information

After registering a 10.43% upside in the last session, SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.95 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 7.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.43%, and 71.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.14%. Short interest in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) saw shorts transact 119.24 Million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s Major holders

SGOCO Group, Ltd. insiders hold 69.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.02% of the shares at 0.05% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 13.4 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.52 Thousand.

