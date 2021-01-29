Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s traded shares stood at 2,157,929 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply an increase of 22.03% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The PT share’s 52-week high remains $3.23, putting it -124.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $56.95 Million, with an average of 1.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 416.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

After registering a 22.03% upside in the latest session, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.44 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.09%, and 49.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.77%. Short interest in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) saw shorts transact 344.08 Million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited insiders hold 10.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.32% of the shares at 0.35% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 72.48 Thousand shares (or 1.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 33.59 Thousand shares, or about 0.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $30.52 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7,937 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.86 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.08 Thousand, or 0.14% of the shares, all valued at about $5.52 Thousand.

