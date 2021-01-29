Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares stood at 1,622,515 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.28, to imply a decline of -11.3% or -$7.04 in intraday trading. The PLL share’s 52-week high remains $66.7, putting it -20.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4. The company has a valuation of $761.99 Million, with an average of 1.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

After registering a -11.3% downside in the last session, Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $66.70 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 17.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.25%, and 96.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 108.21%. Short interest in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) saw shorts transact 605.79 Million shares and set a 513.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.15, implying a decline of -18.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.46 and $66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLL has been trading 19.39% off suggested target high and -50.33% from its likely low.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

