Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s traded shares stood at 5,773,325 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.65, to imply an increase of 3.52% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The PEI share’s 52-week high remains $4.38, putting it -65.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $218.18 Million, with an average of 6.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PEI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

After registering a 3.52% upside in the last session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.93- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 9.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 45.6%, and 152.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 165%. Short interest in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) saw shorts transact 10.98 Million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -62.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PEI has been trading -62.26% off suggested target high and -62.26% from its likely low.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $68Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $76Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $81.37 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1% annually.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust insiders hold 17.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.85% of the shares at 30.18% float percentage. In total, 118 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.83 Million shares (or 7.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.46 Million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $810.08 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 2,956,200 shares. This is just over 3.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.52 Million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about $840.32 Thousand.

