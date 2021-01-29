OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares stood at 3,403,536 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.49, to imply an increase of 2% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The OPK share’s 52-week high remains $6.47, putting it -17.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $3.67 Billion, with an average of 12.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

After registering a 2% upside in the latest session, OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.27- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 13.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.58%, and 37.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.97%. Short interest in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw shorts transact 104.77 Million shares and set a 11.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 45.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPK has been trading 82.15% off suggested target high and 18.4% from its likely low.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OPKO Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) shares are -7.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 102.44% against 16.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.3% this quarter before jumping 155.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $433.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $419.53 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $224.3 Million and $211.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 93.3% before jumping 98.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -94.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

OPKO Health, Inc. insiders hold 40.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.38% of the shares at 50.71% float percentage. In total, 284 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 36.34 Million shares (or 5.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $134.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.86 Million shares, or about 5.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $132.32 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 14,062,019 shares. This is just over 2.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.25 Million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about $41.5 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored