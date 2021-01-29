Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s traded shares stood at 20,459,181 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply an increase of 2.04% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ONTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.56, putting it -126.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $143.65 Million, with an average of 24.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

After registering a 2.04% upside in the last session, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.747 this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 7.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.47%, and 54.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.21%. Short interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw shorts transact 14.45 Million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.46, implying a decline of -33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.46 and $0.46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONTX has been trading -33.33% off suggested target high and -33.33% from its likely low.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $40Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50Million and $150Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20% before jumping 4320% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 67.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.21% of the shares at 11.28% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.93 Million shares (or 3.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 903.4 Thousand shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $252.95 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,606,089 shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 Million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about $524.17 Thousand.

