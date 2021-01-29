Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s traded shares stood at 7,433,164 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.2, to imply a decline of -5.88% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The QTT share’s 52-week high remains $6.55, putting it -104.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $853.84 Million, with an average of 29.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QTT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) trade information

After registering a -5.88% downside in the last session, Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.22- this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 24.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.27%, and 97.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 101.26%. Short interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw shorts transact 10.8 Million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Qutoutiao Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares are +9.22% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 75% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $212.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $182.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $236.97 Million and $201.62 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.4% before falling -9.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Major holders

Qutoutiao Inc. insiders hold 3.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.58% of the shares at 5.77% float percentage. In total, 48 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.55 Million shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.48 Million shares, or about 0.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.24 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 1,489,877 shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 Million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about $3.1 Million.

