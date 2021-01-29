Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 2,345,481 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.02, to imply a decline of -19.43% or -$17.37 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $94.81, putting it -31.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.25. The company has a valuation of $3.33 Billion, with an average of 2.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NNOX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.5, implying a decline of -6.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNOX has been trading -2.8% off suggested target high and -9.75% from its likely low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders hold 27.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.7% of the shares at 16.13% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 2.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 762Thousand shares, or about 1.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $17.92 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF holds roughly 51,598 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.37 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $2.35 Million.

