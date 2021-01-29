Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Koss Corporation (KOSS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -252.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Major holders

Koss Corporation insiders hold 81.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.34% of the shares at 50.48% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Minerva Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 210.55 Thousand shares (or 2.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $450.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 152.4 Thousand shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $326.14 Thousand.

We also have DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Koss Corporation (KOSS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series holds roughly 115,135 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $238.87 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.92 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $10.21 Thousand.

