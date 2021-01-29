Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares stood at 3,586,905 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.95, to imply an increase of 3.23% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The KOPN share’s 52-week high remains $6.26, putting it -26.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $421.44 Million, with an average of 5.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kopin Corporation (KOPN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

After registering a 3.23% upside in the last session, Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.26- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 20.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.7%, and 87.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 103.91%. Short interest in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw shorts transact 1.87 Million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying a decline of -9.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOPN has been trading 11.11% off suggested target high and -29.29% from its likely low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $9.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.27 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.73 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Kopin Corporation insiders hold 18.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.83% of the shares at 23.09% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.55 Million shares (or 6.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.11 Million shares, or about 3.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.29 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kopin Corporation (KOPN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,999,620 shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 979.35 Thousand, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about $1.35 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored