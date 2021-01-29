Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s traded shares stood at 32,540,633 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.33, to imply an increase of 5.58% or $1.18 in intraday trading. The CCIV share’s 52-week high remains $27.3, putting it -22.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $5.78 Billion, with an average of 59.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Churchill Capital Corp IV insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.3% of the shares at 28.3% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6Million shares (or 2.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 5.38 Million shares, or about 2.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $52.59 Million.

We also have Special Opportunities Fd and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Special Opportunities Fd holds roughly 200,000 shares. This is just over 0.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 102.04 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $997.95 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored