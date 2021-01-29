China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares stood at 41,465,714 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 9.66% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SXTC share’s 52-week high remains $1.48, putting it -120.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.222. The company has a valuation of $49.87 Million, with an average of 9.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SXTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

After registering a 9.66% upside in the last session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.86 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 21.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.8%, and 98.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 104.87%. Short interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw shorts transact 1.08 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -656% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 13.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.29% of the shares at 9.6% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.23 Million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $545.54 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 328.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $80.4 Thousand.

