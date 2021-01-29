B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s traded shares stood at 1,259,244 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.03, to imply a decline of -1.28% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The BGS share’s 52-week high remains $47.84, putting it -29.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.39. The company has a valuation of $2.37 Billion, with an average of 5.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BGS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) trade information

After registering a -1.28% downside in the latest session, B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.84 this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 22.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.71%, and 22.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.98%. Short interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw shorts transact 23.14 Million shares and set a 12.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.3, implying a decline of -18.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BGS has been trading -2.78% off suggested target high and -32.49% from its likely low.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing B&G Foods, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) shares are +35.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.29% against 9.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 57.1% this quarter before jumping 30.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $531.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $524.22 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $470.17 Million and $449.37 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13% before jumping 16.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -53.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.6% annually.

BGS Dividends

B&G Foods, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B&G Foods, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.9, with the share yield ticking at 4.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.61%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s Major holders

B&G Foods, Inc. insiders hold 2.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.74% of the shares at 76.55% float percentage. In total, 373 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.43 Million shares (or 14.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.51 Million shares, or about 11.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $208.42 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,125,254 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $114.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $49.77 Million.

