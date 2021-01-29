Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s traded shares stood at 2,406,161 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.91, to imply an increase of 18.84% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The MFH share’s 52-week high remains $5.94, putting it -51.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $32.8 Million, with an average of 640.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 584.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MFH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

After registering a 18.84% upside in the latest session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.50- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 13.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.99%, and 35.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.28%. Short interest in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw shorts transact 76.64 Million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 123% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.19% of the shares at 1.19% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 41.85 Thousand shares (or 0.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.24 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 33.03 Thousand shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $71.99 Thousand.

