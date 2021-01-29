Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares stood at 8,369,795 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.45, to imply a decline of -1.46% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The MRO share’s 52-week high remains $12.3, putting it -65.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $5.82 Billion, with an average of 29.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MRO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

After registering a -1.46% downside in the latest session, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.08- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 7.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.77%, and 13.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.47%. Short interest in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) saw shorts transact 55.27 Million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.46, implying an increase of 26.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.4 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRO has been trading 87.92% off suggested target high and -27.52% from its likely low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are +31.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -265.33% against -7.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -385.7% this quarter before jumping 6.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -39.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $839.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $888.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.22 Billion and $1.23 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -30.9% before falling -27.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -54.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.7% annually.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.28% of the shares at 70.46% float percentage. In total, 696 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 75.5 Million shares (or 9.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $308.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 63.43 Million shares, or about 8.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $259.44 Million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 30,151,987 shares. This is just over 3.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.43 Million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about $75.38 Million.

