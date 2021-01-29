Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares stood at 4,240,232 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 3.49% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LKCO share’s 52-week high remains $1.4, putting it -115.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $138.41 Million, with an average of 3.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LKCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

After registering a 3.49% upside in the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.769 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 15.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and -4.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.12%. Short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw shorts transact 45.52 Million shares and set a 18.5 days time to cover.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -162% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders hold 35.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.98% of the shares at 15.55% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sicart Associates LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.12 Million shares (or 1.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 441.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $217.47 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 91,795 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.51 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87.02 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $50.72 Thousand.

