Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s traded shares stood at 2,952,200 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.06, to imply an increase of 2.41% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The LXRX share’s 52-week high remains $9.4, putting it -16.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $1.14 Billion, with an average of 4.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LXRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

After registering a 2.41% upside in the last session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.95- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 9.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.95%, and 135.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 135.67%. Short interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw shorts transact 11.38 Million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying a decline of -25.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LXRX has been trading 61.29% off suggested target high and -75.19% from its likely low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) shares are +363.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -182.22% against 14.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.6% this quarter before jumping 73% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -92.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $110Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.73 Million and $8Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -98.7% before falling -18.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 197.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.96% of the shares at 92.8% float percentage. In total, 132 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 60.24 Million shares (or 49.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 9.29 Million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.37 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3,910,845 shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 Million, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about $2.71 Million.

