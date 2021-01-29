Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s traded shares stood at 4,996,235 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.21, to imply an increase of 2.22% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The KNDI share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -89.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $660.08 Million, with an average of 9.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KNDI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

After registering a 2.22% upside in the latest session, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.98 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 12.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.09%, and 34.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40%. Short interest in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw shorts transact 13.68 Million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.38, implying a decline of -74.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.38 and $2.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNDI has been trading -74.16% off suggested target high and -74.16% from its likely low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -23.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. insiders hold 17.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.52% of the shares at 6.71% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.1 Million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nia Impact Advisors, LLC with 457.22 Thousand shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.15 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 5,973,447 shares. This is just over 9.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 454.5 Thousand, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about $3.14 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored