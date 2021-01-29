InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares stood at 5,533,084 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.31, to imply a decline of -2.96% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NVIV share’s 52-week high remains $8.51, putting it -549.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $27.74 Million, with an average of 11.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NVIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the last session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.889 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 30.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.97%, and 79.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.73%. Short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw shorts transact 1.55 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.5, implying an increase of 2762.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.5 and $37.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVIV has been trading 2762.6% off suggested target high and 2762.6% from its likely low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 74.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders hold 12.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.09% of the shares at 8.09% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wedbush Securities Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 81.49 Thousand shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.72 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Northern Trust Corporation with 12.75 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $18.11 Thousand.

