Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s traded shares stood at 92,444,243 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 16.48% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The GHSI share’s 52-week high remains $1.1, putting it -25% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.165. The company has a valuation of $81.07 Million, with an average of 29.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GHSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

After registering a 16.48% upside in the last session, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.10 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 19.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.38%, and 182.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 113.25%. Short interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw shorts transact 3.75 Million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 3.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.04% of the shares at 5.25% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.84 Million shares (or 3.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $569.84 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 342.24 Thousand shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $68.59 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,154,948 shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $431.85 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 688.58 Thousand, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about $137.99 Thousand.

