Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares stood at 6,537,353 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.94, to imply an increase of 15.15% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The FTFT share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -128.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $263.27 Million, with an average of 4.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

After registering a 15.15% upside in the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.05- this Friday, Jan 22, jumping 18.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.26%, and 149.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 162.77%. Short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw shorts transact 3.24 Million shares and set a 0.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.3, implying an increase of 189.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.3 and $14.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTFT has been trading 189.47% off suggested target high and 189.47% from its likely low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders hold 46.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.39% of the shares at 0.74% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 75.28 Thousand shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 64.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $142.26 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored