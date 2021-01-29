Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)’s traded shares stood at 2,085,364 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply an increase of 5.15% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The VGZ share’s 52-week high remains $1.45, putting it -47.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $99.55 Million, with an average of 988.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 467.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VGZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) trade information

After registering a 5.15% upside in the latest session, Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.08 this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 8.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.11%, and -4.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.63%. Short interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) saw shorts transact 166.56 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.78, implying an increase of 183.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.81 and $3.96 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VGZ has been trading 304.08% off suggested target high and 84.69% from its likely low.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)’s Major holders

Vista Gold Corp. insiders hold 3.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.29% of the shares at 31.42% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sun Valley Gold LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.62 Million shares (or 18.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 5.2 Million shares, or about 5.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $5.67 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 4,774,324 shares. This is just over 4.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.42 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $16.81 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored