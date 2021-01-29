Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s traded shares stood at 2,660,421 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply a decline of -32.61% or -$1.66 in intraday trading. The UK share’s 52-week high remains $35.3, putting it -929.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +1.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.39. The company has a valuation of $273.94 Million, with an average of 32.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Ucommune International Ltd (UK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

After registering a -32.61% downside in the latest session, Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.52- this Wednesday, Jan 27, jumping 46.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.39%, and -40.85% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -45.25%. Short interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) saw shorts transact 48.47 Million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

