Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s traded shares stood at 2,412,300 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.98, to imply an increase of 132.04% or $5.11 in intraday trading. The MARPS share’s 52-week high remains $8.98, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $17.96 Million, with an average of 41.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 661.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MARPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -9.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MARPS Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marine Petroleum Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

Marine Petroleum Trust insiders hold 19.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.55% of the shares at 1.93% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.23 Thousand shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.64 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fruth Investment Management with 10Thousand shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $33.3 Thousand.

