ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s traded shares stood at 3,982,851 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply a decline of -8.64% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The NDRA share’s 52-week high remains $2.99, putting it -48.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.599. The company has a valuation of $66.25 Million, with an average of 12.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NDRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

After registering a -8.64% downside in the last session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.99- this Tuesday, Jan 26, jumping 32.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.94%, and 168.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 168%. Short interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw shorts transact 494.19 Million shares and set a 244.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.17, implying an increase of 157.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NDRA has been trading 198.51% off suggested target high and 74.13% from its likely low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. insiders hold 5.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.79% of the shares at 2.96% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ICM Asset Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 409.86 Thousand shares (or 1.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $299.81 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with 172.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $126.18 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 97,900 shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.61 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.46 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $29.13 Thousand.

