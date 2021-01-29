Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s traded shares stood at 4,936,511 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply a decline of -28.11% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The MSN share’s 52-week high remains $2.6, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $32.83 Million, with an average of 2.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 699.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MSN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) trade information

After registering a -28.11% downside in the last session, Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.6 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.09%, and 52.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.22%. Short interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) saw shorts transact 27.43 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 220.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSN has been trading 220.51% off suggested target high and 220.51% from its likely low.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -37.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -84.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s Major holders

Emerson Radio Corp. insiders hold 72.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.26% of the shares at 22.72% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 939.67 Thousand shares (or 4.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $638.88 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 172.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $117.01 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 162,100 shares. This is just over 0.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.21 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.94 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $24.66 Thousand.

