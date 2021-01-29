Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s traded shares stood at 1,876,388 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply a decline of -3.33% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The DFFN share’s 52-week high remains $1.6, putting it -37.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $74.26 Million, with an average of 3.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DFFN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 72.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DFFN has been trading 72.41% off suggested target high and 72.41% from its likely low.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 78.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Major holders

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.71% of the shares at 10.73% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.99 Million shares (or 4.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 830.47 Thousand shares, or about 1.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $699.26 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 316,701 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $266.66 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 188.99 Thousand, or 0.3% of the shares, all valued at about $144.03 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored