CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s traded shares stood at 2,638,686 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.64, to imply an increase of 10.16% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The CXW share’s 52-week high remains $17.9, putting it -134.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.76. The company has a valuation of $902.04 Million, with an average of 4.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CXW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) trade information

After registering a 10.16% upside in the latest session, CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.89- this Friday, Jan 29, jumping 3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.56%, and 11.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.34%. Short interest in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) saw shorts transact 7.64 Million shares and set a 2.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.3, implying an increase of 100.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $15.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CXW has been trading 104.19% off suggested target high and 96.34% from its likely low.

CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 18.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6% annually.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s Major holders

CoreCivic, Inc. insiders hold 1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.22% of the shares at 74.97% float percentage. In total, 312 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19.17 Million shares (or 16.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.74 Million shares, or about 14.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $141.95 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 7,680,890 shares. This is just over 6.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.28 Million, or 4.41% of the shares, all valued at about $33.83 Million.

