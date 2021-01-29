Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s traded shares stood at 1,934,397 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.33, to imply an increase of 24.63% or $3.82 in intraday trading. The CVLB share’s 52-week high remains $22.07, putting it -14.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $379.39 Million, with an average of 1.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CVLB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) trade information

After registering a 24.63% upside in the last session, Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.07 this Thursday, Jan 28, jumping 12.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 95.25%, and 165.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 196.02%. Short interest in Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) saw shorts transact 68.35 Million shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying a decline of -22.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVLB has been trading -22.4% off suggested target high and -22.4% from its likely low.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s Major holders

Conversion Labs, Inc. insiders hold 37.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.19% of the shares at 0.31% float percentage. In total, 1 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Granite Investment Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 40Thousand shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $261.2 Thousand.

