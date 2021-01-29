Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s traded shares stood at 7,946,092 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.85, to imply an increase of 10.33% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CSCW share’s 52-week high remains $0.91, putting it -7.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $46.63 Million, with an average of 8.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSCW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

After registering a 10.33% upside in the last session, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.978 this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 13.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.41%, and 11.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.74%. Short interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw shorts transact 2.13 Million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120, implying an increase of 14017.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCW has been trading 14017.65% off suggested target high and 14017.65% from its likely low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. insiders hold 23.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.59% of the shares at 0.78% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 160.63 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.1 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP with 139.16 Thousand shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $66.8 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored