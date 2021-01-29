Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s traded shares stood at 4,233,223 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.62, to imply a decline of -5.33% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The CRNT share’s 52-week high remains $6.9, putting it -49.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $374.87 Million, with an average of 14.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

After registering a -5.33% downside in the last session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.59- this Monday, Jan 25, jumping 17.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.47%, and 68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.19%. Short interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw shorts transact 727.53 Million shares and set a 265.52 days time to cover.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ceragon Networks Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares are +73.68% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $72.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $71.26 Million and $55.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.2% before jumping 20.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 52.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -110.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Ceragon Networks Ltd. insiders hold 24.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.91% of the shares at 17.06% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.15 Million shares (or 3.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 2.21 Million shares, or about 2.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2019, these shares were worth $4.65 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 653,123 shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 547.92 Thousand, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $1.36 Million.

